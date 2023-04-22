(WGHP) — As of 4 p.m., our final line of storms for Saturday is moving through the Triad. Storms have been weakening the further east they move, so most will see showers or brief downpours with the occasional lightning strike.

Once this line of rain/storms pushes further east, we’ll see sunshine return to the skies. The line should be out of our eastern counties by 6 p.m.

Temperatures will be in the 60s until p.m. Tonight is also our last sunset before 8 PM until late August! We’ll see mostly clear skies overnight.

Sunday morning will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Sunshine dominates throughout the day with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

We remain dry Monday and Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies Monday with morning temperatures in the mid 40s and highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with morning temperatures in the low 40s and highs in the mid 60s.

An unsettled weather pattern takes over for the second half of the week. Rain returns Wednesday which will keep us on the cooler side of things… morning temperatures in the mid 40s and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Showers remain possible Thursday with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and highs in the mid 60s.

Our rain chances continue Friday and Saturday. Morning temperatures remain in the upper 40s and low 50s and afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.