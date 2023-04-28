(WGHP) — A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for the majority of the Piedmont Triad on Friday evening. Scattered storms, some of which could be strong/severe, will be possible from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The main threats with any stronger storms will be damaging winds and hail up to 1″. A low flooding threat will be monitored as well for any storms that produce persistent heavy rainfall over the same area.

The rain/storm threat will end from west to east as we approach 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures in the mid-50s on Saturday morning.

Saturday will be the best day of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures reaching the upper 70s by the afternoon. We’ll remain dry Saturday but rain chances return very early Sunday morning.

Most of Sunday will be soggy with a few rounds of widespread rain throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the low 60s in the morning with highs in the low 70s. Be sure to keep your umbrella around and if you need to get anything done outdoors this weekend, it’s best to do it on Saturday!

We finally see a break in the rain heading into next week. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-40s Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the work week with highs in the low 70s by Thursday.