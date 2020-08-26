Category 4 Hurricane Laura less than 150 miles from Louisiana/Texas coastline

Category 4 Hurricane Laura continues to barrel toward the Louisiana/Texas coastline.

As of the 8 p.m. Wednesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Laura is 120 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

The hurricane is moving north-northwest at 15 mph.

The storm turned to the north-northwest Wednesday evening, and a northward motion should continue on Thursday.

A northeastward to east-northeastward motion is expected Thursday night and Friday.

On the forecast track, Laura will approach the Upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts this evening and move inland within that area tonight.

The center of Laura is forecast to move over northwestern Louisiana tomorrow, across Arkansas Thursday night, and over the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday.

Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Freeport, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for San Luis Pass, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Sargent, Texas, to San Luis Pass

East of Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for east of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City, Louisiana.