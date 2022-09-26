Burlington Weather

Ian strengthened into a hurricane on Monday morning and is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane as it nears Western Cuba Monday night, the National Hurricane Center said.

Here in the Piedmont Triad, it’s going to be a beautiful work week and feel every bit like autumn!

Enjoy sunny skies today with highs in the mid-70s. A low will track up the coastal plain of North Carolina, producing a steady, cool breeze. Highs, as a result, are going to be in the lower 70s Tuesday and upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Our skies will remain mostly sunny through Wednesday.

Thursday, high clouds begin to roll in from the southwest and the remnants of Ian may churn through the Southeastern U.S. by this weekend. We’ll have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Sunday, there is a 40% chance of scattered showers and highs will rise to the lower 70s.