Burlington Weather

Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s what we know about Hurricane Ian

Sunny

Today's Forecast for Burlington

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Ian strengthened into a hurricane on Monday morning and is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane as it nears Western Cuba Monday night, the National Hurricane Center said. 

Here in the Piedmont Triad, it’s going to be a beautiful work week and feel every bit like autumn!

Enjoy sunny skies today with highs in the mid-70s. A low will track up the coastal plain of North Carolina, producing a steady, cool breeze. Highs, as a result, are going to be in the lower 70s Tuesday and upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Our skies will remain mostly sunny through Wednesday. 

Thursday, high clouds begin to roll in from the southwest and the remnants of Ian may churn through the Southeastern U.S. by this weekend. We’ll have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Sunday, there is a 40% chance of scattered showers and highs will rise to the lower 70s.

Burlington Radar

North Carolina Weather

7-Day Forecast

Triad Radar

Regional Temperatures

