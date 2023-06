TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – A bridge collapsed Tuesday morning due to heavy rain in Tryon.

According to Tryon Communication, the first bridge on Howard Gap Road from Lynn Road collapsed.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said there are several cracks in the road, where it could break more.

A one-mile detour has been set up.

Also, Old Howard Gap Road is currently closed due to a tree down and partial mudslides.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Polk County until 11:30 a.m.