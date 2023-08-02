(WGHP) – It’s Wyndham Championship week at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. Golfers and spectators will be wandering around the 18-hole course, which means the weather will be important to keep an eye on.

Here’s your day-by-day weather guide for the Wyndham Championship.

Thursday: First-Round Tournament Play

Gates Open: 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hospitality Open: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you plan on hitting the links early Thursday morning for the morning tee times of first-round tournament play, the weather is looking comfortable but a little muggy!

Gates open at 6:30 a.m., and temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

By lunchtime, temperatures will reach the mid-70s. Even afternoon temperatures will remain well below normal with highs only reaching the upper 70s.

While temperatures will remain relatively comfortable throughout the day, there is a potential for a few stray morning showers and isolated afternoon storms.

With that being said, whether you plan to be out on the course early or you’re ending your Thursday watching golf, you’ll want the rain gear with you.

After a day of golf, there’s an after-party at Steel Hands Brewing starting at 6 p.m. You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy because isolated showers or storms will remain possible into the remainder of Thursday night.

Friday: Second-Round Tournament Play

Gates Open: 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hospitality Open: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The second round of tournament play on Friday morning will be a little sticky due to higher humidity values. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s when the first group tees off.

By mid-day, temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s. Skies remain mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Spectators and golfers will also be dodging showers and storms throughout the day Friday. It’ll be a good idea to incorporate your rain gear into your outfit.

Below-normal afternoon temperatures continue Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. The rain and cloud cover throughout the day will keep temperatures cooler.

Another day, another after-party. The activity continues into the evening at Steel Hands Brewing starting at 6 p.m., and temperatures continue to be in the 70s with scattered showers and storms possible. Keep the rain gear handy for Friday evening activities.

Saturday: Third-Round Tournament Play

Gates Open: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hospitality Open: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gates open at 7 a.m. for the third round of tournament play on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s, and skies will be mostly cloudy.

The good news is that rain chances will be slightly lower than the two previous days, so most should remain dry. Only a 10% chance for showers is possible during the morning hours Saturday.

By the middle of the day Saturday, temperatures will reach the upper 70s, and skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Afternoon highs top out in the mid-80s, and cloud cover will decrease slightly into the evening, leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds for the evening hours.

A stray shower can’t be ruled out Saturday, however, most look to remain dry. Humidity will also reach oppressive levels, making it feel like we’re swimming through the air.

Sunday: Final Round Tournament Play

Gates Open: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hospitality Open: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The final day of Wyndham begins with gates opening to the public at 7 a.m., and temperatures will be in the low 70s. Humidity will be high to kick off the day Sunday, making it feel quite gross outside.

Temperatures warm up quickly on Sunday with many in the mid-80s by the early afternoon. Heat index values reach the low 90s due to the warmer temperatures and the higher humidity.

Skies will be partly cloudy, which means you’ll want a hat and sunglasses. Sunscreen will also be a good idea for Sunday with afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper-80s.

Rain chances return in the afternoon and evening Sunday with a 30% chance for a stray shower or storm. This doesn’t mean it’ll rain or storm at Wyndham, but the potential will be there due to the high amount of moisture.

The presentation of the Sam Snead Cup will occur at approximately 6 p.m., and temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds. The rain chance for Sunday evening is only 20%.

This means there’s a low chance that spotty showers may occur Sunday.