(WGHP) — A little bit of wintry weather could move into the foothills and the northern portions of the Piedmont Triad on Monday, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Alex Schneider.

Monday morning, radar shows the possibility for some flurries or light snow in some of the northern counties, but a layer of dry air at the surface limits what can reach the ground

“From what I have heard from people in portions of Rockingham County, specifically Reidsville, they’re not seeing any flurries or anything like that despite what radar is showing,” Schneider said.

Winter weather advisories are in place for Wilkes, Surry and Alleghany counties until 7 a.m. Tuesday. If snow is able to accumulate in the foothills, we’re likely looking at around 1-2 inches.

“The rest of the Piedmont Triad has the possibility to see some flurries if any of the moisture aloft is able to reach the surface,” Schneider said. “No accumulation is expected, and we’re not expecting travel impacts.”

Closer to noon, conditions warm up bringing a chance of isolated-to-scattered rain through the afternoon and evening.

Lingering moisture could bring some light flurries overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning, but, Schneider said, the chance is low.