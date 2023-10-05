(WGHP) — Are you ready for a dramatic change? Three out of the past four winters have seen two inches or less snowfall.

This year we have an El Nino. This causes the warming of the Pacific water near the equator, and this warms the air above, creating a stronger subtropical jet stream.

This then increases precipitation across the south. Our temperatures remain near normal. But with more precipitation, there are more opportunities for winter weather.

Over the last 20 years, there have been four El Nino Winters.

In 2003, an El Nino winter produced 15.2 inches of snow here in the Triad. In 2010, an El Nino winter produced 16.6 inches of snow here.

Last year was a La Nina winter, and we only had a trace. La Nina winters typically give us less snow.

We also had a La Nina winter in 2021 and only had 1.2 inches of snow.

In this video, I take a look back at our snow averages in the state and then show what we might see this year based on more precipitation.

I see a potential for 10 to 20% above-normal snowfall.