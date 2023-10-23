(WGHP) — Temperatures are getting lower, and we’re getting closer to that benchmark first freeze of the season.
From May 1 to Oct. 20, the National Weather Service keeps an eye on the temperature for possible freezes. A “Freeze,” which would prompt a Freeze Warning or Freeze Watch, is when the surface air temperature falls between 29 and 32 degrees Fahrenheit for a “climatologically significant period of time.” A “Hard Freeze” watch or warning would be for when temperatures hit 28 degrees or lower.
To help prepare you, we put together a rundown of when cities in North Carolina typically see their first day with low temperatures of 32º or colder, averaging the 30-year period from 1991-2020.
- Asheboro – Nov. 3
- Asheville – Oct. 27
- Chapel Hill – Nov. 3
- Charlotte – Nov. 2
- Durham – Nov. 5
- Fayetteville – Nov. 9
- Gastonia – Nov. 8
- Grandfather Mountain – Oct. 10
- Greensboro – Nov. 1
- Greenville – Nov. 8
- Hatteras – Dec. 17
- High Point – Nov. 3
- Lexington – Nov. 3
- Lumberton – Nov. 8
- Marion – Oct. 22
- Morehead City – Nov. 24
- Mount Airy – Oct. 20
- North Wilkesboro – Oct. 23
- Raleigh – Nov. 3
- Reidsville – Nov. 4
- Wilmington – Nov. 18
- Winston-Salem – Nov. 3
The above data is from North Carolina State University’s Climate Office.