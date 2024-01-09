HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Powerful, stormy weather has landed in the Piedmont Triad, bringing with it a risk of flooding and possible tornadoes.

Any possible severe storms would be most likely in the afternoon hours, between 1 and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Throughout the Triad area, the primary threat is damaging winds. Sustained winds between 20 to 30 mph are likely by the afternoon, with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible during the latter part of the day.

