WGHP) — FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton is unveiling his Winter Weather predictions! Now that the rest of the FOX8 Weather Team has offered their predictions, Van has his final say.

Van is forecasting a bit more snow than we normally see with mostly normal temperatures for the season.

Here are Van Denton’s predictions:

Colder or warmer? Near normal temperatures with highs near 50° and lows near 30°.

Coldest temperature? 9°

How many inches of snow? 10 inches total for the season (2 to 3 inches above normal)

Largest snowfall? Above normal. 10 to 15 inches in Piedmont

First snow? Dec. 27 with flurries possible earlier in the month