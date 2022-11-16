(WGHP) – Tuesday was a great day to stay inside as we saw widespread, cold rain across the Piedmont Triad. The question is, how much rain did we see and how cold was it really?

Tuesday’s rainfall totals

Scattered showers began to move in overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning. Widespread, consistent rainfall continued through the day Tuesday and even into Tuesday evening.

Behind the rainfall Tuesday night, patchy dense fog settled in for some areas of the Triad and decreased visibility into early Wednesday morning.

Rainfall totals Tuesday ranged from a quarter of an inch to over an inch in a few areas. The highest totals occurred in Patrick county, Virginia as well as Alamance, Alleghany, Guilford, Davidson, and Caswell counties.

In Winston-Salem and Mt. Airy, 0.87 inches of rain fell on Tuesday. Rockingham County picked up 0.90 inches and Ashe county received 0.88 inches.

Yadkin and Wilkes counties picked up around three-quarters of an inch of rainfall. Asheboro, Siler City, Mocksville, Statesville and Salisbury picked up over 0.60 inches.

Between Friday’s rainfall from the remnants of Nicole and Tuesday’s rainfall, Piedmont Triad International Airport has now recorded 2.76 inches of rain during the month of November.

The month-to-date normal through Nov. 15 is 1.77 inches. As of Nov. 15, the Triad has seen 2.76 inches which means we’re ahead of schedule for rainfall this month.

With half of November remaining, in order to reach the normal rainfall this month, the Triad would need to receive only 0.51 inches of rain in the remaining 15 days.

Not only is rainfall ahead of schedule for the month, but so far we’re nearly an inch above the normal yearly rainfall through the end of November.

That means, if we do not receive any more rainfall this month, our yearly rainfall will still remain above-normal.

Tuesday’s cold temperatures

Due to the rain and cloud cover, temperatures were not able to get very warm. In fact, there was very little variability in temperatures Tuesday.

Piedmont Triad International Airport recorded a difference of only four degrees between the high and low on Nov. 15.

The morning low was 38 degrees while the afternoon high only reached 42 degrees.

The funny thing about these two temperatures Tuesday is that the current coldest afternoon temperature record for Nov. 15 is 38 degrees.

So, while our high temperature was four degrees warmer than the record, meaning no records were broken, the morning low was the same as the current record coldest high.

What does the rest of the week look like?

The clouds continue to clear out Wednesday and we are expected to see sunshine and dry conditions for the remainder of the week.

However, the cold temperatures that we have been experiencing since Sunday are expected to remain.

The good news is Tuesday was the coldest day of the week and over the next seven days, our highs will be in the mid to upper 40s or even the low to mid-50s.

However, these temperatures will still be about 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year where we normally see afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s.

What could be considered bad news for some is our morning temperatures will remain over 10 degrees below normal with many starting their day in the low to mid-20s.

The colder weather is expected to stick around as we head into the week of Thanksgiving, so keep those winter coats out!