(WGHP) — A cold front will push clouds across the Piedmont Triad this morning and showers are expected by lunchtime Friday. The front itself will cross the Triad close to 6 p.m. so in the late afternoon, a few thunderstorms may pop across the area.

We are not having to deal with a severe weather threat today, however, where storms occur, downpours may bring heavier rain. Generally, we’re expecting less than 1/4″ of rain for today.

The chance of rain today is 80%, and rain chances will drop to 20% for area football games. Just bring a towel with you if you’re headed to one of these games to wipe off the bleachers!

Skies will steadily clear tonight, and it’s going to be chilly by tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the mid-40s by daybreak.

Over the weekend, we’ll enjoy sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Sunshine stays put through Wednesday too, with highs starting to warm up, back to the lower 70s, toward the end of the workweek