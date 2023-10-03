(WGHP) – It’s officially October which means sweater weather has started … right?

Well, if you’ve looked at the forecast for the next few days, the Triad’s afternoon temperatures are still stuck in September.

The good news for all the spooky season lovers out there is that a pattern change is on the way for the first full October weekend!

Temperatures will remain in the mid- to upper 70s and low 80s through the end of the work week. The sunshine and above-normal temperatures are due to a high-pressure system that is parked over much of the eastern United States.

A high-pressure system is typically associated with “happy” weather because it brings a quieter weather pattern like sunshine and warm temperatures.

The big change arrives heading into the weekend, when a cold front associated with a dip in the jet stream, the upper-level winds that control our weather, moves across much of the eastern half of the country.

A dip in the upper-level winds typically means that cooler air, which is normally “trapped” above the jet stream, is able to move further south.

For the Triad and the East Coast, it means below-normal temperatures are expected for the weekend.

Our high temperature this past Sunday, Oct. 1, was 79 degrees, but, by the same time a week later, our temperatures will be almost 15 degrees cooler.

If you thought 60s in the afternoon was fall-like, just think about how, dare I say, cold our mornings will be.

The forecast temperatures for Sunday morning are in the mid-40s! That means it’s almost coat weather, especially for those heading to church early on Sunday.

But, will this fall weather last?

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting below-normal temperatures to hang around the eastern half of the United States starting Saturday, Oct. 7, through Wednesday, Oct. 11.

What does that actually mean for our temperatures? We’ll likely see morning temperatures remaining in the 40s for a few days with afternoon highs topping out in the 60s or low 70s.

According to the National Weather Service, the Triad on average sees its last 80-degree day by mid- to late October.

The warmer days are starting to wind down and the cooler days are ahead of us. Get ready for sweater weather!