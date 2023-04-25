(WGHP) – For the second time in the past month, a severe geomagnetic storm erupted from the sun. NOAA reported that the severe geomagnetic storm arrived at 3:26 p.m. EDT on Sunday.
NOAA forecasters issued geomagnetic storm warnings throughout the weekend, leading up to the event.
According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, a geomagnetic storm is “a major disturbance of earth’s magnetosphere that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding earth.”
When a severe geomagnetic storm happens, impacts are felt on Earth. NOAA reports that the storms can disrupt the electrical grid, position and navigation when using satellite signals (GPS), and high-frequency radio communications, which in turn can disrupt the work of airlines, emergency managers and radio amateurs.
When a severe geomagnetic storm occurs, it can also create a spectacular display on Earth, known as the Aurora Borealis.
On Sunday, April 23, NOAA forecasted the aurora’s visibility as far south as Alabama and northern California.
Their forecast was verified with social media crowded with pictures of the northern lights!
The incredible display was viewed in portions of Oklahoma and even as far south as southeastern Oklahoma.
For the second time in only a month, the North Carolina mountains were able to see the aurora. Evan Fisher captures the display in Craggy Gardens, NC.
The aurora’s were also spotted in New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Wyoming, Virginia, Illinois and California.
According to NOAA, this was the third severe geomagnetic storm since 2019.
The two previous storms occurred on Nov. 4, 2021, and March 24, 2023.