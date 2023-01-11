(WGHP) – The first 11 days of the new year have been a weather rollercoaster in the Piedmont Triad. We’ve had fog, rain, spring-like temperatures, a couple cold days and the mountains have even picked up freezing rain and snow!

While most of this week has been relatively quiet due to a high-pressure system bringing “happy” weather, another pattern change is in the forecast before we head into the weekend.

Our next cold front will be approaching Thursday evening which will mark the return of rain and storm chances for the east coast.

Before the cold front arrives Thursday evening, we’ll see another day of above-normal temperatures.

Thursday afternoon many will reach the 60s for the fourth time already this year! With temperatures in the 60s, we’ll be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal for January.

The combination of warm January weather and an approaching cold front will bring the potential for a few strong storms Thursday evening.

A marginal, level 1, risk for severe weather is in place for the majority of the FOX8 viewing area. The main threats with Thursday’s storms will be heavy rainfall and lightning as well as strong winds and a low tornado threat.

With any stronger storms that are able to form Thursday, we could see potentially damaging winds (60+ mph).

There’s also a low chance for an isolated tornado so make sure you have push notifications on and are staying weather aware.

Rain and storm timeline for Thursday

Most of Thursday will be quiet. However, the storm chance begins to increase as we approach late afternoon and early evening.

Storms begin to fire off by 5 p.m. for those in the mountains and foothills. Rain and a few strong storms will move in from the west as the cold front pushes eastward.

Storms continue to push east from 5 p.m. through 8 p.m. The evening hours are when we’ll have the best chance to see a few stronger storms develop.

Once we lose daylight and therefore daytime heating, the threat for strong storms will diminish and we’ll be left with pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall and possibly some rumbles of thunder.

Rain looks to linger overnight Thursday through very early Friday morning, with the majority of the Piedmont Triad done with the rain by 4 a.m.

How much rainfall could the Piedmont Triad see?

Comparing two different models for Thursday’s rainfall.

Rainfall totals from Thursday evening through Friday morning look to be between 0.75 inches and 1 inch for most, with locally higher amounts possible.

Cold air arrives for the weekend

While it will almost feel like spring ahead of the cold front Thursday, colder air arrives into Friday. Temperatures will drop from the low 60s Thursday afternoon to the low 50s Friday afternoon.

Temperatures continue to drop as we head into the weekend. We’ll see temperatures in the 20s Saturday and Sunday morning. Afternoon high temperatures return to near or below normal with many in the mid to upper 40s.