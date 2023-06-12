(WGHP) – After a cooler-than-normal start to June, temperatures are starting to heat up in the Triad and across the Tar Heel State.

Now that we’re in the summer months, it’s not a matter of if the 90-degree days will return. It’s a question of when.

A few cities across North Carolina have already seen their first 90-degree day of the year. Charlotte reached 91 degrees on June 3, and Raleigh recorded a high of 91 degrees on June 11.

RDU reached the 90 degree mark today for the first time this year! It peaked at 91 degrees, and it tied the 9th latest that Raleigh has reached 90 degrees in a calendar year. #NCwx pic.twitter.com/QjbRJ2e6km — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) June 12, 2023

According to the NWS in Raleigh, the high temperature of 91 on June 11 in Raleigh tied for the 9th latest first 90-degree day on record.

When will the Triad reach 90 degrees?

The earliest on record for the Triad’s first day with observed temperatures in the 90s was on March 17, 1945.

On average, PTI airport observes its first 90-degree day around May 18. This means we’re officially past our “normal” period for our first 90-degree day.

As of June 12, we have not yet reached 90 degrees, and the next seven days don’t quite get there either. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s on Friday which looks to be the closest we’ll get to the 90s in the next week.

This means it’ll likely be mid- to late June by the time we see our first 90-degree day in the Triad. If that’s the case, we’ll likely end up within the top 10 for the latest first 90-degree day on record!

After June 13, we’d be in the top 10 for the latest first 90-degree day. If temperatures reach the 90s for the first time after June 18, then the Triad could be in the top five for the latest first 90-degree day.

With the Climate Prediction Center’s latest outlook, it looks like we may be waiting a little while longer for 90-degree days. The outlook shows a 40% to 60% chance of below-normal temperatures from June 18 through June 26.

The normal high temperature for June 18 is 86 degrees with a normal high of 88 degrees by June 26.