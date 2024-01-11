HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Another round of storms is heading toward the Piedmont Triad.

Just a few days after Tuesday’s inundation with river levels remaining higher, the Triad is bracing for another downpour and risk of severe weather coming up on Friday.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd, we’ll wake up to clear skies on Friday. Showers could begin as early as 3 p.m. As the day continues on, these showers will grow widespread and the chance for a thunderstorm will increase through the evening hours.

“As far as winds and the possibility of severe weather that’s going to be really from say 6 p.m. onward, 6 to 11 p.m. tomorrow,” Byrd said Thursday.

