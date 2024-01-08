HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is at risk of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Use the interactive radar below to track the weather. Thank you for your patience while it loads.



A marginal to slight risk for severe weather is in place for the Triad on Tuesday for the potential for isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Alex Schneider.

A widespread, steady rain is expected to begin between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. and continue through the morning hours.

For the Triad, any isolated to scattered severe storms would likely occur between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern North Carolina will see the line of storms in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Read the full forecast from the FOX8 Max Weather Center.