HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is at risk of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, Jan. 9.
A marginal to slight risk for severe weather is in place for the Triad on Tuesday for the potential for isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Alex Schneider.
A widespread, steady rain is expected to begin between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. and continue through the morning hours.
For the Triad, any isolated to scattered severe storms would likely occur between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern North Carolina will see the line of storms in the late afternoon and evening hours.
Latest Closings and Delays
NOTE: Closings are updated every 5 minutes
A
Alamance Burlington School System
Alamance 01School
Alpha Academy, High Point
Randolph 02Daycare
Asheboro City Schools
Randolph 01School
Asheboro City Schools
Randolph 01School
B
Bailey's Grove Baptist Schools
Randolph 01School
C
Calvary Day School
Forsyth 01School
Central Carolina Community College
Lee 01School
Child Enrichment FUMC, High Point
Guilford 02Daycare
Clover Garden School
Alamance 01School
Cornerstone Charter Academy
Guilford 01School
D
Davidson County Schools
Davidson 01School
Davidson County Senior Svcs. Meal Program
Davidson 04Business
Davidson-Davie Community College – All locations
Davidson 01School
Davie County Schools
Davie
F
Forsyth Academy
Forsyth 01School
G
Galax City Schools
Carroll 01School
Gate City Charter Academy
Guilford 01School
Gospel Light Christian School
Forsyth 01School
Greensboro Academy
Guilford 01School
Guilford County Schools
Guilford 01School
H
Hawbridge School
Alamance 01School
Hayes-Taylor Childcare
Guilford 02Daycare
Hayworth Christian School
Guilford 01School
I
Imprint Cares
Forsyth 02Daycare
N
Neighbors Grove Child Dev. Center
Randolph 02Daycare
New Hope Christian Academy
Davidson 01School
Next Generation Academy
Guilford 01School
Noble Academy
Guilford 01School
O
Old Town Baptist Children's Center, W-S
Forsyth 02Daycare
Our Lady of Grace Catholic School
Guilford 01School
Our Lady of Mercy School
Forsyth 01School
P
Phoenix Academy
Guilford 01School
Piedmont Classical High School
Guilford 01School
Q
Quality Education Academy
Forsyth 01School
Quality Education Institute Daycare
Forsyth 01School
R
RCATS Randolph County
Randolph 04Business
Randolph Senior Adult Assn
Randolph 04Business
River Mill Academy
Alamance 01School
Rockingham County Schools
Rockingham 01School
S
Salem Baptist Christian School
Forsyth 01School
St. Francis Day School
Guilford 02Daycare
Summerfield Charter Academy
Guilford 01School
T
The Arts Based School
Forsyth 01School
The College Prep and Leadership Academy of HP
Guilford 01School
Thomasville City Schools
Davidson
Triad Baptist Christian Academy
Forsyth 01School
Triad Baptist Christian Preschool
Forsyth 02Daycare
Trin-dale Children's Center
Randolph 02Daycare
True Gospel Christian School
Rockingham 01School
U
Uwharrie Charter Academy
Randolph 01School
V
Vandalia Christian School
Guilford 01School
W
W-S Christian School Early Learning Ctr.
Forsyth 02Daycare
W-S Christian School, K-12
Forsyth 01School
West Forsyth Christian Preschool
Forsyth 02Daycare
Westchester Country Day School
Guilford 01School
Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools
Forsyth 01School
Workshop of Davidson
Davidson 04Business
