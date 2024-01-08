HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is at risk of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Use the interactive radar below to track the weather. Thank you for your patience while it loads.

A marginal to slight risk for severe weather is in place for the Triad on Tuesday for the potential for isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Alex Schneider.

A widespread, steady rain is expected to begin between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. and continue through the morning hours. 

More from FOX8

North Carolina News

See the latest North Carolina news

For the Triad, any isolated to scattered severe storms would likely occur between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern North Carolina will see the line of storms in the late afternoon and evening hours. 

Read the full forecast from the FOX8 Max Weather Center.

Latest Closings and Delays

NOTE: Closings are updated every 5 minutes

Jump To: A–Z
123 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

A

Alamance Burlington School System

Alamance 01School

Elementary school dismissed 11am, Middle & High school dismissed Noon

Alpha Academy, High Point

Randolph 02Daycare

Closing at 2:00 PM

Asheboro City Schools

Randolph 01School

Release three hours early

Asheboro City Schools

Randolph 01School

Closing at 12:30 PM

Back to top

B

Bailey's Grove Baptist Schools

Randolph 01School

Closing at 12:00 PM

Back to top

C

Calvary Day School

Forsyth 01School

Closed Tuesday

Central Carolina Community College

Lee 01School

Remote Learning Tuesday

Child Enrichment FUMC, High Point

Guilford 02Daycare

Closed Tuesday

Clover Garden School

Alamance 01School

Closing at 11:45 AM

Cornerstone Charter Academy

Guilford 01School

Closed Tuesday

Back to top

D

Davidson County Schools

Davidson 01School

Elementary schools dismissed 10:30am, Secondary schools 11am

Davidson County Senior Svcs. Meal Program

Davidson 04Business

Canceled Tuesday

Davidson-Davie Community College – All locations

Davidson 01School

Closing at 12:00 PM

Davie County Schools

Davie

Remote learning

Back to top

F

Forsyth Academy

Forsyth 01School

Closed Tuesday

Back to top

G

Galax City Schools

Carroll 01School

Delayed 2 hours

Gate City Charter Academy

Guilford 01School

Closed Tuesday

Gospel Light Christian School

Forsyth 01School

Closed Tuesday

Greensboro Academy

Guilford 01School

Closed Tuesday

Guilford County Schools

Guilford 01School

Closed Tuesday

Back to top

H

Hawbridge School

Alamance 01School

Closing at 11:30 AM

Hayes-Taylor Childcare

Guilford 02Daycare

Opening at 10:00 AM

Hayworth Christian School

Guilford 01School

Closed Tuesday

Back to top

I

Imprint Cares

Forsyth 02Daycare

Closed Tuesday

Back to top

N

Neighbors Grove Child Dev. Center

Randolph 02Daycare

Closing at 12:00 PM

New Hope Christian Academy

Davidson 01School

Closed Tuesday

Next Generation Academy

Guilford 01School

Closed Tuesday

Noble Academy

Guilford 01School

Closing at 11:45 AM

Back to top

O

Old Town Baptist Children's Center, W-S

Forsyth 02Daycare

Closed Tuesday

Our Lady of Grace Catholic School

Guilford 01School

Closed Tuesday

Our Lady of Mercy School

Forsyth 01School

Closed Tuesday

Back to top

P

Phoenix Academy

Guilford 01School

Closed Tuesday Morning

Piedmont Classical High School

Guilford 01School

Closed Tuesday

Back to top

Q

Quality Education Academy

Forsyth 01School

Closed Tuesday

Quality Education Institute Daycare

Forsyth 01School

Closed Tuesday

Back to top

R

RCATS Randolph County

Randolph 04Business

Closing at 11:30 AM

Randolph Senior Adult Assn

Randolph 04Business

Closing at 11:30 AM

River Mill Academy

Alamance 01School

Closing at 11:00 AM

Rockingham County Schools

Rockingham 01School

Closed Tuesday

Back to top

S

Salem Baptist Christian School

Forsyth 01School

Closed Tuesday

St. Francis Day School

Guilford 02Daycare

Closed Tuesday

Summerfield Charter Academy

Guilford 01School

Closed Tuesday

Back to top

T

The Arts Based School

Forsyth 01School

Closed Tuesday

The College Prep and Leadership Academy of HP

Guilford 01School

Closed Tuesday

Thomasville City Schools

Davidson

11am dismissal

Triad Baptist Christian Academy

Forsyth 01School

Closed Tuesday

Triad Baptist Christian Preschool

Forsyth 02Daycare

Closed Tuesday

Trin-dale Children's Center

Randolph 02Daycare

Closed Tuesday

True Gospel Christian School

Rockingham 01School

Closed Tuesday

Back to top

U

Uwharrie Charter Academy

Randolph 01School

Remote Learning Tuesday

Back to top

V

Vandalia Christian School

Guilford 01School

Closed Tuesday

Back to top

W

W-S Christian School Early Learning Ctr.

Forsyth 02Daycare

Closed Tuesday

W-S Christian School, K-12

Forsyth 01School

Closed Tuesday

West Forsyth Christian Preschool

Forsyth 02Daycare

Closed Tuesday

Westchester Country Day School

Guilford 01School

Closed Tuesday

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools

Forsyth 01School

Closed Tuesday

Workshop of Davidson

Davidson 04Business

Closed Tuesday

Back to top