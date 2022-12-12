(WGHP) – A strong low pressure system is making its way across the lower 48 bringing snow in the northern plains and severe weather to the central plains and deep south. By mid-week the same storm system will bring heavy rainfall across central and western North Carolina.

This past weekend, a strong upper-level low-pressure system brought feet of snow in portions of northern California and heavy rainfall that led to flooding in southern California.

The same low-pressure system is now tracking eastward and will sweep through the southern Plains into the lower Mississippi Valley and northern Gulf Coast between Monday night and Thursday.

This system will trigger thunderstorm development in the deep south, blizzard conditions in the northern plains, a possible snowstorm in the northeast, and heavy rainfall in the mid-Atlantic.

The powerful storm system will bring impacts to Central North Carolina beginning late Wednesday.

The major impacts in the Piedmont Triad from this system will include heavy rainfall with the potential for flash flooding.

The Weather Prediction Center released an excessive rainfall outlook for Wednesday which shows a marginal to slight risk of flooding in western North Carolina.

Ashe, Alleghany, Surrey, Wilkes, Yadkin, Davie, and Rowan counties are all included in a low risk for flash flooding Wednesday night.

The potential for flooding is due to the high rainfall totals over 24 hours. From midday Wednesday through Thursday evening, the Triad could see over two inches of rain.

Areas that will have the highest chance for minor flooding include, low lying areas, poor drainage areas, as well as small creeks and streams.

Following the heavy rainfall mid-week, cold air is expected to move in for the weekend.

While much of this week we will be struggling to get out of 40s, Friday’s high will try to approach the low 50s.

By next weekend, December 17 and 18, temperatures return to the low to mid 40s.

If you’re a fan of the colder temperatures then, you’re in luck!

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a cooler trend through Christmas Day for the contiguous United States.

For the FOX8 viewing area, that means temperatures will generally be below normal through Dec. 26. Average temperatures for mid to late December in the Triad are around 50 degrees.

This likely means temperatures will generally remain in the 40s through Christmas.