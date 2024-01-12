(WGHP) — As waters recede after the downpour that hit the Triad on Tuesday, another round of wet and potentially severe weather is heading in on Friday.

“This is not going to be a storm like Tuesday’s storm,” FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said. “We’re not going to have nearly as much rain, and the storm, as far as the number of warnings coming out, we probably won’t see anywhere near as many with this one.”

Friday brings a beautiful morning with “very nice conditions all the way through the lunch hour,” Byrd said.

Winds will pick up in the afternoon, and rain will move in by 5 p.m. The chance of thunderstorms rumbles through at about 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.

“And then the rain’s going to be done,” Byrd said. “Winds will remain, and those winds will help to clear our skies out.”

The showers are expected to bring blustery conditions and could bring some thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has the southern end of the FOX8 viewing area, including and south of Randolph, Montgomery and Chatham counties, under a level 2 slight risk. The risk for most of the Triad has fallen to a level 1 outlook.

The top threats for this weather event are damaging winds and possible isolated tornadoes, mainly south of the Triad. Rainfall totals are expected to be under an inch, and the Triad may see sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 mph or higher. Scattered power outages are possible.

Sunshine comes through Saturday, though conditions will be blustery with 18 mph sustained winds and higher gusts.

Byrd added, however, that, after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Tuesday could bring a wintry mix. We will keep you up to date on that forecast on-air and online at MyFOX8.com.

After Tuesday’s storms, Greensboro city crews are taking extra precautions. City crews spent all day Thursday canvassing flood-prone areas, clearing debris from flood drains and putting up barricades to prepare for potential storms.

City crews especially focused on Latham Park, one of the areas most impacted by Tuesday’s storms.

“When the water reaches the other end of that bridge, the water is going to come over the road, so I called the city and I told them that we need barricades put up because the road is going to flood shortly,” said Warren Denby, a homeowner who has lived in the area for 30 years. “It took an hour and half for them to show up.”

While they were waiting, a vehicle drove into the water and stalled out. The vehicle had to be pulled out.

The City of Greensboro has a form available online for anyone to report drainage concerns.