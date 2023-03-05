(WGHP) – This week, March 5 through March 11, is North Carolina’s annual Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Throughout the week, the National Weather Service and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety are teaming up to bring a severe weather campaign to all North Carolina’s residents.

What is severe weather preparedness week?

With warmer weather already upon us and the warmer months ahead, now is the time to prepare for the severe weather season.

The goal this week is for each North Carolina resident to take a few moments to learn about severe weather safety and implement a safety plan in the event of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Another goal includes increasing severe weather awareness to help minimize injuries and fatalities caused by severe weather.

Severe Weather Preparedness Week Schedule

Severe weather and severe weather preparedness take many forms, so each day this week we will highlight a different preparedness topic.

This week’s topics will include:

Information on severe thunderstorms and tornadoes

The difference between a watch and a warning

The many different ways to receive weather alerts

Information on the statewide tornado drill

How to stay safe during high winds, hail, and tornadoes

Lightning safety

Flash flood safety

Creating a severe weather plan

Statewide Tornado Drill

On Wednesday, March 8 at 9:30 a.m. the National Weather Service in cooperation with local broadcasters will conduct a statewide tornado drill.

The alarm test, which will come in the form of a required monthly test, will activate the State Emergency Alert System and be carried out by local radio broadcasters. Every school, business, and residence is encouraged to participate in this drill.

To participate, at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, take a few moments to practice your severe weather safety plan and seek shelter as if a tornado was headed your way.

The reason behind the practice drill during a nice weather day is to know where to go and to allow you to react more quickly when the weather turns bad.