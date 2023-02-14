(WGHP) – Rain was not the only thing that fell in the Triad this weekend.

As heavy rain came down for several hours on Sunday, so too did a rainfall record at the Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The airport received 1.25 inches of rain in 24 hours which crushed the old Feb. 12 record for daily maximum rainfall. The previous record was set in 1993 of 0.86 inches.

Except for the daily record rainfall of 0.73 inches set on February 29, 1952, every daily record rainfall in the month of February in Greensboro is now over 1 inch.

Weekend rainfall totals across the Piedmont Triad ranged from 1.25 inches to 2.60 inches. The highest rainfall totals were observed in Patrick county, Virginia, as well as Surry, Ashe, and Montgomery counties.

While widespread heavy rain fell across the Triad, a few areas in the mountains and foothills were able to see some wintry weather.

Sunday’s weather was truly a mixed bag of precipitation. Some areas saw only a cold rain while some had rain mixed with sleet. The higher elevations along the North Carolina and Virginia border saw freezing rain and the highest mountain peaks were able to pick up measurable snow.

The highest snowfall reports that the National Weather Service received occurred in Swiss, Beech Mountain, and Buladean. Totals ranged from 3 to 7 inches of snow.

Only a couple counties in the FOX8 viewing area, Ashe and Alleghany, saw winter precipitation on Sunday.

Two to three inches of snow was recorded in Barrett, Ennice, Shatley Springs, Nella and Sparta.

A few reports on Saturday night claimed a rain and sleet mix was falling in Yadkin, Wilkes, Randolph, Davidson and Forsyth counties.

The Piedmont Triad International airport did not record any winter precipitation this weekend which means we have still only seen a trace of snow this season.

Since the 1920s, there have been five winters with no measurable snow at PTI airport. Most recently were winter 1990-1991 and winter 1991-1992.