(WGHP) – History was made at the Mount Washington Observatory Friday as strong stratospheric winds and arctic air descended across the Northeast.

The air temperature in Mount Washington, New Hampshire reached 45 degrees below zero, which is just a few degrees shy of the record at that site. However, wind gusts reached over 100 mph which made that -45 degrees feel much colder.

The observatory recorded a wind chill of -109 degrees Friday, making it the coldest wind chill ever recorded in the U.S. The previous record was -103 degrees.

At -109°F, the Mount Washington Observatory may have just broken the unofficial record for the lowest wind chill ever recorded in the United States. @MWObs pic.twitter.com/NO0i2b6sDU — Daniel Schmidt (@ClimateSchmidt) February 4, 2023

Mount Washington is known as home to “the world’s worst weather” with its peak reaching a height of 6,288 feet.

The extreme cold was caused by an upper-level trough that dipped into the northeastern United States, bringing frigid air and strong blustery winds to millions in the region.

INSANE conditions on Mt Washington, NH. 120mph+ winds and -95°F wind chill. It is above the tropopause, meaning that these are stratospheric winds.



Footage from the summit live stream 2:30-2:40pm. #nhwx pic.twitter.com/OgDakbNn97 — Peter Forister ❄️💨❄️ (@forecaster25) February 3, 2023

New Hampshire was not the only place to experience record temperatures this weekend. Dangerous arctic air gripped parts of the Northeast and New England into Saturday morning.

Several low-temperature records for February 4 were broken or tied across the Northeast. Albany, New York tied the previous record low of -13 degrees which were originally set in 1978.

Boston, Massachusetts shattered the previous record low with a temperature of -10 degrees Saturday morning. This broke the previous record of -2 degrees set in 1886.

February 4th low temp records at all of our climate sites! This is a correction from a previous tweet that indicated a -6 min temp this morning for Hartford which occurred at site HFD versus our climate site BDL which reached a new record of -9. pic.twitter.com/83iibk4S0D — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 4, 2023

Bridgeport, Connecticut broke its previous record low by nine degrees. They reached -4 degrees with the previous set of 5 degrees set in 1996.

Several low temperature records for February 4th were broken or tied across the Northeast this morning. pic.twitter.com/3IiTX0iYp9 — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) February 4, 2023

New Hampshire Mountain Peaks were in the Stratosphere Friday night

Not only were records broken on February 3 and February 4 but, a rare phenomenon also occurred. Mount Washington and other peaks of the White Mountains in New Hampshire were in the stratosphere.

The stratosphere is the atmosphere layer above the troposphere, which is where the surface of Earth resides. The stratosphere is able to drop closer to Earth’s surface in certain situations with the help of extremely cold, arctic air.

Terry Eliasen, a meteorologist at WBZ in Boston, Massachusetts, explains the lowering of the stratosphere.

NERD ALERT…the atmospheric heights will be SO LOW tonight, anyone living above 4,000 ft or so (hello top of Mount Washington) will be in a different atmospheric layer entirely, the stratosphere! This layer is typically 4-12 miles up, but tonight it will be less than a mile! pic.twitter.com/6l6BjE05ZW — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) February 3, 2023

Coldest morning of the year in the Triad

While the Triad didn’t experience temperatures nearly as cold as those in the Northeast, we did observe our coldest temperatures of the year.

The Piedmont Triad International Airport observed a low temperature of 21 degrees Saturday morning. No records were broken but this is our coldest morning since the arctic air outbreak during Christmas.

For those who were hoping for an “early” spring, you’re in luck!

A warm-up is expected for the week ahead with high temperatures reaching the 60s by Wednesday.