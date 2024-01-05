(WGHP) – Now that 2023 has come to a close and we’re starting the new year off fresh, let’s take a deep dive into some of the weather events from the past year.

The warmest day of the year was a tie between July 28 and Sept. 6 with a high temperature of 95 degrees. The coldest temperature occurred just a little after Thanksgiving on Nov. 29 with a morning low of 19 degrees.

While we didn’t technically observe any snow in 2023, our “snowiest” days were Jan. 14 and March 12 when some snowflakes or sleet tried to mix in with the rain.

December ended up being our wettest month of the year, and it also gave us the wettest day of the year. A total of 2.86 inches of rain fell at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Dec. 10.

While seven of 12 months in 2023 observed below-normal rainfall, the five months with above-normal rainfall carried us to the end of the year.

Normal rainfall totals for the year in the Triad measure 43.95 inches, and, in 2023, we observed 45.82 inches, nearly two inches above normal.

While those are just a few key weather extremes from 2023, let’s relive some key weather moments from 2023 by month.

We started 2023 off with a bang, and, by that, I mean with quite a bit of rainfall. It rained 15 out of 31 days for the first month of the year.

A trace or more of rainfall was observed at Piedmont Triad International Airport every weekend in January, and we ended January with 4.3 inches of rain, which is nearly an inch above normal.

Not only was January wetter than normal, but it was also warmer than normal. The average temperature in Greensboro was 5.7 degrees above normal for January, making it the 10th warmest January on record since records began in 1903. It was also the 8th warmest January on record for North Carolina.

The combined wetter-than-normal and warmer-than-normal weather led to a number of mornings that included dense fog. January ended with seven dense fog days. A dense fog day occurs when visibility is a quarter of a mile or less.

If we thought January was a warm start to the year, boy did February come in HOT.

We ended February 2023 as the 2nd warmest on record in Greensboro. February 2017, the warmest February on record, was just 0.2 degrees warmer.

Not only was the month nearly 8 degrees above normal, but Greensboro also observed highest single February temperature on record with a high of 81 degrees on Feb. 23.

For the state of North Carolina, it was the third warmest February in 129 years. February 2018 and February 2017 are first and second for all-time warmest Februarys.

With so many warm days in February, we didn’t really see many cold days. In fact, temperatures at Piedmont Triad International Airport only dropped below freezing six times compared to the normal of 17 times. This tied February 1927 for the lowest number of days reaching freezing in February since records began in 1903.

There was nothing too noteworthy in March 2023 when it came to weather in the Piedmont Triad.

While we observed a few flakes mixing in with rain on March 16, we ended the winter months with only a trace of snow for the first time since winter 1991-1992.

There were only seven days in March with low temperatures at or below freezing compared to the normal of 10 days.

The monthly average temperature was near-normal with the warmest day of the month on March 24 with a high of 84 degrees and the coldest day on March 15 at 25 degrees.

April started off with a strong cold front that brought scattered severe storms to portions of the Piedmont Triad.

Golf ball-sized hail was reported in Mount Airy, and penny-to-nickel-sized hail was reported near Winston-Salem. The strong wind gusts accompanying the severe storms knocked down trees in Davidson County, specifically Welcome.

Overall, April was a very wet month. In Greensboro, April 2023 was the third wettest on record. For all of North Carolina, it was the 8th wettest on record.

At Piedmont Triad International Airport, where records are kept, a total of 7.33 inches of rain was recorded in April, which is 3.55 inches above normal for the month.

From January through April, it rained more than 70% of weekends for nearly all of North Carolina compared to an average of 50%.

According to the NC Climate Office, this is the most number of rainy weekends in the first four months of the year since 1945, when modern records began.

The majority of May was cloudy and cool in the Piedmont Triad. Even though clouds were hanging around, we didn’t see much rainfall throughout the month.

The beginning of May was exceptionally dry with Greensboro only receiving a trace of rain from May 1 to May 12. We finally got some much-needed rainfall by the end of the month with 1.92 inches of rain falling from May 27 to May 30.

According to the NC Climate Office, Raleigh observed mostly cloudy or overcast skies for 533 hours making it the 2nd highest amount of cloud cover of any May since 1973.

While Greensboro’s average first 90-degree day is May 19 and Raleigh’s is May 11, neither Greensboro nor Raleigh reached 90 degrees in May 2023.

A firefighter directs water on a grass fire on an acreage behind a residential property in Kamloops, British Columbia, Monday, June 5, 2023. No structures were damaged but firefighters had to deal with extremely windy conditions while putting out the blaze. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Our cool end to spring and start to summer continued into June 2023.

According to NCEI, June ranked as North Carolina’s 13th coolest in the 129 years of records.

Greensboro temperatures did not reach 90 degrees through the end of June, making it only the 5th time this happened since records began in 1903.

Piedmont Triad International Airport observed 26 days of below-normal temperatures with only three days of above-normal temperatures.

Because of this, Greensboro tied for 7th coolest June on record, and it was the coolest June since 1997.

Canadian Wildfires were also ongoing during the month of June which led to poor air quality at times in central North Carolina, especially during the second week and at the end of the month.

The daily average particulate matter concentration at Winston-Salem on June 7 was in the Code Red (unhealthy) range making it the first Code Red day in Winston-Salem due to fine particulate matter since June 13, 2008. In 2008, the Code Red was due to a fire burning in eastern NC.

After a cooler-than-normal May and June, temperatures began to heat up in the Triad for July.

Greensboro observed a monthly high temperature of 95 degrees on July 28 making it the hottest day since June 22, 2022.

Temperatures reached 90 degrees or hotter 14 times at the Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Another noteworthy weather event in July was a storm complex that moved east of Raleigh into Nash and Edgecombe counties on July 19. This storm complex produced a tornado that touched town near Interstate 95 in Dortches and moved into Belmont Lake Golf Club. The tornado crossed then continued into Edgecombe county, eventually lifting.

The tornado tracked for 16.5 miles and lasted for 33 minutes, damaging or destroying at least 89 structures in Nash County and injuring 16 people.

The National Weather Service later rated the tornado EF-3 meaning its peak winds reached 140 to 150 mph. This is the strongest tornado that has been recorded in the month of July anywhere in NC. It was also only the third tornado with EF-3 strength recorded in meteorological summer in NC.

The last month of meteorological summer ended near normal for our temperatures and left us with 10 days reaching 90 degrees or warmer in Greensboro.

On Aug. 15, severe storms dropped up to golf ball-sized hail in the Triad and caused a swath of damaging winds from the Triad into the Triangle.

Significant damage was reported in Pleasant Garden as a line of damaging winds up to 80 mph tracked through southern Guilford County.

Tropical Storm Idalia also affected North Carolina and brought gusty winds to the Piedmont Triad during the last week of August.

Idalia (National Hurricane Center)

Idalia made landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida as a Category 3 storm on Aug. 30. While Idalia’s impacts were more significant in eastern North Carolina, we saw our fair share of wind in the Triad.

Wind gusts reached tropical storm strength in Greensboro, 39 mph or stronger. While we observed strong wind gusts from the storm, we did not receive any measurable rainfall in Greensboro from Tropical Storm Idalia.

The end of summer and arrival of autumn weather technically arrived right on time based on climatology kept at the NC climate office.

We observed five total 90-degree days in September during the first week of the month.

In Greensboro, our last day reaching 90-degree temperatures was Sept. 7 while the average last day is Sept. 10.

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall along the NC coast on Sept. 23 making it the first named storm to hit the North Carolina coast since Hurricane Isaias in August 2020.

This Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, 8:16 am EST satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Ophelia making landfall in North Carolina. (NOAA via AP)

According to the National Weather Service in Raleigh, while there had been remnant tropical systems that moved through NC in the previous three years, none had struck the coast directly.

Winds were the main impact in the Triad from Ophelia with gusts over 40 mph measured in Greensboro and Burlington. Generally, rainfall totals were less than an inch in the Triad from Tropical Storm Ophelia.

While November had slightly more rainfall than October, it was still a very dry month. Rainfall was observed nine out of 30 days at PTI airport with a total of just over an inch and a half.

November’s total rainfall was about half of the amount of rain we see in a normal November. A total of 1.63 inches was observed compared to the 3.27 November average.

Drought conditions reached severe levels in several parts of western North Carolina with extreme drought levels in southwestern North Carolina and the South Carolina Upstate.

The coldest temperature of 2023 occurred at the end of the month with a morning low of 19 degrees on November 29.

After two very dry months back to back, December came in like a typhoon. Not literally though of course.

A total of 7.10 inches of rain fell in the last month of the year, over double the December rainfall normal of 3.17 inches.

In fact, the wettest day of 2023 occurred on December 10 with 2.86 inches of rain falling at PTI airport.

There were three rainfall events in December where over 1 inch of rain fell in 24 hours.

December’s rainfall helped to significantly improve drought conditions in the state with only abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions remaining in portions of the Piedmont Triad.

Severe drought still remains in place for a few counties in far western North Carolina.

While December 2022 brought some of the coldest temperatures for Christmas Eve, this December we observed our warmest Christmas Eve on record with a high temperature of 65 degrees.