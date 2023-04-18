(WGHP) – In early April, the Triad had an astronomical treat with the alignment of five planets.

If you missed out on the phenomena at the beginning of the month, you’ll have the opportunity to join in on the excitement during the second half of April with the Lyrid meteor shower.

The Lyrid meteor shower began on April 15 and continues through April 29, according to NASA. On average, 10 to 20 meteors can be seen per hour.

The meteor shower will reach peak the night of April 21 into the early morning hours April 22. At peak, NASA reports that an average of 18 meteors can be seen per hour.

The Lyrid’s radiate from the constellation Lyra, the harp, and are known for their fast and bright meteors. NASA reports that the meteors have a velocity of 29 miles per second.

Sometimes, the meteor shower can produce bright flashes known as fireballs.

According to NASA, while a typical year usually means 10 to 20 meteors per hour, there have been instances where over 100 meteors were spotted per hour. These occurred in 1803, 1922, 1945 and 1982.

How to view the Lyrid meteor shower

NASA states that the best time to view the Lyrid meteor shower is after the moonset and before sunrise, when the sky is at its darkest.

You’ll also want to make sure you’re away from light pollution such as street lights, cities, etc. This will help with viewing the stars and increase your chances of spotting the meteors.

NASA also recommends lying on your back with your feet pointing east to give you the best view of the sky as possible.