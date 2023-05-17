(WGHP) – After a stormy Tuesday in North Wilkesboro and the ECMD 150 getting rescheduled for Wednesday, folks are wondering if the weather will cooperate for the remainder of All-Star week.

Here’s a look at your step-by-step guide to the weather this week in North Wilkesboro.

Three different races are scheduled at North Wilkesboro on Wednesday, and the weather looks great!

Despite mostly cloudy skies Wednesday morning, the UV index remains high all day long, which means it’s definitely a sunscreen and a hat kind of day. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 70s.

A second, reinforcing cold front is expected to move through North Carolina in the late afternoon hours Wednesday which will usher in slightly cooler and less-humid air for the second half of the week.

By the start of the CARS Pro Crossroad Harley-Davidson 75, scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m., temperatures are expected to be around 77 degrees with partly cloudy skies and northeast winds between 5 to 10 mph.

The second race, the CARS Tour Window World 125, should kick off around 7:30 p.m. with temperatures in the low 70s.

The last race of the night, the ECMD 150, is scheduled to begin around 9:30 p.m. For those sticking around all the way through the end of the day, a light jacket may be wanted as temperatures will fall into the low to mid-60s with a northeast wind around 10 mph.

Thursday — NASCAR All-Star Hauler Parade & Fan Fest in the BOROs

On Thursday at North Wilkesboro, Fan Fest in the BOROs is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the NASCAR All-Star Hauler Parade around 6 p.m.

Thursday’s weather looks picture-perfect for outdoor activities! When the Fan Fest begins, temperatures are expected to be in the low-70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

At 7 p.m., temperatures will be in the 60s, and the low humidity means it may get a little chilly as the sunsets Thursday night.

By 10 p.m., we’ll cool off even more with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The gates open at 12 p.m. for All-Star Friday at North Wilkesboro, and the weather looks to cooperate for yet another day.

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s if you’re arriving early to the speedway with afternoon high temperatures topping out in the low 70s between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Pit Crew Challenge is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. on Friday, and temperatures will still be in the low 70s.

If you’re looking to rock out on your Friday night, you’re in luck!

Around 7 p.m. Midland and Chase Rice are scheduled to perform, and temperatures will gradually fall from the low 70s to the low 60s by 11 p.m.

Saturday — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250

Saturday looks like the day to make sure you have a raincoat or rain poncho with you because another cold front is expected to move through the mountains and foothills during the morning and afternoon hours.

When the alarm goes off Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the 50s to kick off the weekend. Gates open at 10 a.m. and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Rain chances will be around 20% between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

A 20% chance for rain means a stray shower will be possible during that time frame. However, the morning hours are not expected to be a washout.

Here’s the schedule for Saturday with a specific forecast for each event.

10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with the potential for a stray shower (rain chance of 20%).

1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250

Temperatures will be around 76 degrees. Rain chances are expected to slightly increase to 40% by 2 p.m. This means isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the race. Make sure you have the rain gear with you!

4 p.m. — Matt Dylan performs “Carolina Moonshine”

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and isolated to scattered rain and storm chances will remain around 40%.

4:35 p.m. — Moonshiners & Revenuers on stage with Rusty Wallace and Jeff Hammond

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and storm chances remain around 40%.

5:30 p.m. — Alex Key performance of “We Want You Back”

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and storm chances remain around 40%.

5:35 p.m. — NASCAR Hall of Fame Tire Side Chat with Winston Kelley with guests M. Helton, R. Wallace, R. Petty, D. Waltrip and H. Wheeler

Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 70s with isolated to scattered rain and storm chances of 40%.

7:35 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Heat Race 1

8:15 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Heat Race 2

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain and storm chances begin to weaken with lingering showers possible through the end of the NASCAR Cup Series Heat Race 2.

Sunday is race day at North Wilkesboro! The NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open are scheduled for Sunday evening.

The overall forecast for Sunday in North Wilkesboro includes morning temperatures in the mid-50s with afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 70s. Rain chances are expected to be around 20%. This means stray showers are possible so take the rain gear with you, just in case.

Here’s your race day forecast broken down by events.

12:15 p.m. — Pre-race concert featuring Tim Dugger

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s with rain chances less than 20%. While rain is not expected, a stray shower may pop up.

1 p.m. — Gates open

A stray shower remains possible when gates open on Sunday with a rain chance around 20%. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s and skies will be mostly sunny.

1:30 p.m. — Pre-race concert featuring Dierks Bentley

Keep the rain gear handy, just in case, for the Dierks Bentley concert as stray showers remain possible into the early afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and skies remain mostly sunny. Despite the low chance of rain, the sun will be shining so be sure to have your sunscreen, hat, and sunglasses with you to protect yourself.

5:10 p.m. — Driver introductions (Open)

5:30 p.m. — Race (Open)

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Stray showers remain possible through the All-Star Open Driver introductions and race.

7:30 p.m. — Driver and team introductions

8 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

By the time the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race kicks off, temperatures will be in the mid-70s and skies remain mostly clear. Low rain chances remain however by 8 p.m. it should remain mostly dry in North Wilkesboro.