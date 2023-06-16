(WGHP) – Sunday is Father’s Day which means this weekend is all about dad and finding ways to celebrate and thank him!

For some, that may mean taking dad fishing, playing games at the pool or pulling out the grill for a family cookout. No matter how you plan on celebrating Father’s Day, the weather this weekend is looking great.

Let’s take a look at the day-by-day forecast for Father’s Day weekend.

Friday Evening/Overnight

The majority of the day Friday will be warm and muggy. Afternoon temperatures reach the mid 80s and humidity will remain high, making it feel sticky outside.

A cold front is forecast to move through North Carolina Friday evening. As the front pushes through the Piedmont Triad, a few storms will be possible. No severe storms are expected, just general summertime afternoon storms.

The best time for storms on Friday will be between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

If you have any plans with Dad on Friday evening, bring the rain gear with you just in case and make sure you’re paying attention to the weather. You won’t want to be outside if storms pop up.

After 8 p.m. temperatures continue to fall through the 70s and a northwest breeze will take over behind the passing cold front.

While Friday evening may be a little bit of a bumpy start to the weekend, it’ll be the reason we have a nice, quiet weekend.

Saturday

Thanks to Friday evening’s cold front, Saturday is expected to be absolutely beautiful.

While we won’t necessarily notice a change in temperatures, we’ll certainly feel a change thanks to a decrease in humidity behind the front.

If you’re up early Saturday, temperatures will be in the low 60s with a light northwest breeze.

Sunshine dominates all day long, which means the UV index will be very high throughout the day. If you plan on spending the day outdoors, sunscreen and sunglasses will be an important part of any plans.

The humidity will continue to remain low in the afternoon hours which means even when temperatures reach the upper 70s by lunchtime, it’ll still feel quite comfortable outside.

By Saturday afternoon, temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s for an overall gorgeous day for outdoor activities.

A light northwest breeze and low humidity will combine with the warm temperatures for an overall comfortable afternoon.

Sunday– Father’s Day

The low humidity continues for Father’s Day morning and temperatures will be in the low 60s around sunrise.

The drier air and sunshine will allow the air to heat up quickly leaving us with temperatures in the mid-70s around 10 a.m.

By lunchtime, a few clouds may move into the sky but for the most part, we’ll remain mostly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures reach the low 80s by noon.

It may be on the warmer side Sunday, but it’ll be a great afternoon and evening for a backyard grill session with Dad!

High temperatures top out in the mid-80s Sunday afternoon and they’ll remain in the 80s through dinnertime.

By the end of the day Sunday, we’ll see an increase in cloud cover followed by the return of rain and storm chances into Monday.