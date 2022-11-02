(WGHP) – October weather found its way into November with high temperatures in the 70s to kick off the month.

November is the last month of meteorological fall. This means temperatures continue to drop and daylight continues to decrease.

However, those looking forward to cooler weather may need to wait a bit longer, according to NOAA’s latest outlook for November.

November Temperature Outlook

NOAA released their November outlook on Monday and the outlook does not look ideal for those patiently waiting for cooler weather as we approach the holidays.

According to the outlook, above-average temperatures are expected for the majority of the country this month. The best chance for above-normal temperatures looks to be in the Midwest and the Northeast.

Closer to home, the Piedmont Triad is also expected to see warmer-than-normal temperatures this month.

But, what does “normal” look like for the Triad in November?

At the start of November, our afternoon high temperatures are normally around 66 degrees with morning temperatures near 43 degrees.

By mid-November, high temperatures normally fall into the low 60s with morning temperatures in the upper 30s.

At the end of the month, our afternoon temperatures average in the mid-50s with morning temperatures in the mid-30s.

For those who love the warm weather and those who love the cold weather, what are the record warmest and coldest temperatures we’ve seen in November?

The warmest temperature recorded at Piedmont Triad International Airport was 85 degrees on Nov. 2, 1974. The coldest temperature was 10 degrees on Nov. 25, 1970.

November Precipitation Outlook

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a majority of the country is currently experiencing abnormally dry as well as drought conditions.

NOAA’s November outlook shows that while some areas could see wetter-than-normal conditions, it will likely remain drier across the eastern half of the country.

The drier conditions are more likely in western North Carolina, including the Triad. The drier conditions are also likely along some portions of the Gulf Coast, like Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, as well as portions of the Tennessee Valley and mid-Atlantic.

The good news is that the majority of the drought conditions are occurring in the West and the Plains which is where NOAA is forecasting the wetter-than-normal conditions.

The areas that have the best chance for a wetter-than-normal November include parts of the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West.

So far, the Triad has observed 38.85 inches of rainfall this year. When compared to the normal yearly rainfall, we’re sitting around an inch above normal.

In October, the Triad received below-normal rainfall with only 1.40 inches recorded. Normally in October, we observe around 3.10 inches.

When we consider the drier-than-normal conditions forecasted for November, the October deficit paired with a possible November deficit could lead us into expanding drought conditions in parts of the state.

The Triad averages 3.27 inches of rainfall in November with an average snowfall of 0.1 inches.

The wettest November on record in the Triad was in 1985 with 8.26 inches of rain recorded at the airport.

The snowiest November was in 1968 with 5.9 inches of snow recorded.

November Sunrise and Sunset Times

We lost over an hour of daylight in October. This month, we’ll lose approximately 47 minutes of daylight.

Not only do we lose nearly 50 minutes of daylight but we also turn our clocks back an hour as daylight saving ends.

Just like Cher said, we will “turn back time” on Sunday, Nov. 6. The good news is we will gain an extra hour of sleep!

Once we fall back, our sunrise time will be at 6:46 a.m. and our sunset time will be at 5:19 p.m.

For many, that means the sun will already be setting by the time we are heading home from work.

By the end of the month, the sun will rise at 7:11 a.m. and will set at 5:05 p.m.