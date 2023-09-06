(WGHP) – The annual North Carolina Folk Festival is back in Downtown Greensboro this weekend for a multi-stage outdoor celebration of folk and traditional music, crafts, food and more.

Let’s take a look at the forecast for this weekend in Downtown Greensboro.

Friday

Evening

The celebration of cultural heritage through music, dance and crafts kicks off on Friday night at 5 p.m. with the North Carolina A&T State University Jazz Ensemble performing at the Old Courthouse Stage and an African Drum Workshop at Center City Jams.

Since this is an outdoor event, it’ll be a good idea to bring rain gear, just in case. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Friday afternoon and evening due to a slow-moving cold front.

The front will also likely spark a chance for lingering showers and storms through the remainder of the weekend.

We’ll be pretty warm Friday evening with temperatures still in the mid-80s at 5 p.m. but the good news is that we’ll cool off quickly. By 8 p.m. Friday, temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a light south breeze.

Night

The last round of performances on Friday is at 9:30 p.m. with Dedicated Men of Zion on Cone Health CityStage, Riyaaz Qawwali at Lawn Stage and Demeanor at Old Courthouse Stage. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by 10 p.m. with scattered shower chances lingering until after midnight.

Saturday

The NC Folk Festival is not the only event happening this weekend in the Triad. The Central Carolina Fair is also going on at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Back for its 124th year, the Central Carolina Fair also opens on Friday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m.

Morning

If you’re heading to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Saturday, temperatures will be in the mid-70s when the fair opens at 11 a.m. with a mix of sun and clouds.

At the N.C. Folk Fest, the first performances on Saturday will be at 12:30 p.m. Sarah Kate Morgan will be performing on the Lawn Stage while Zoe and Cloyd will be on the Old Courthouse Stage.

Afternoon

By 1 p.m., temperatures will be in the upper 70s and there’ll be a chance for scattered showers.

Thanks to our late-week cold front, Saturday afternoon will bring near-normal temperatures for September. We’ll struggle to reach the low 80s and we’ll see scattered shower chances return for Saturday afternoon.

With rain chances in the forecast again, if you’re at the Greensboro Coliseum for the Central Carolina Fair then maybe you’ll want to head indoors for “RCHRA VooDoo Throwdown in the Coliseum.” The chance for rain on Saturday is 60%.

Evening

If you’re sticking around the NC Folk Festival into the evening hours Saturday, temperatures will be in the low 70s by 8 p.m. Showers will still be lingering in the forecast but that shouldn’t keep you from checking out Cimarrón at Cone Health CityStage or Leyla McCalla at the Old Courthouse Stage.

Sunday

Morning

The first Folk Fest performance of the day Sunday will be at the Cone Health CityStage with Nani Vazana at 11 a.m. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a low chance for a stray shower.

Since rain chances continue to linger on Sunday, it’d be a good idea to keep the rain gear with you for the final day of the NC Folk Festival.

Evening

The final performances of the weekend will begin between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Whether you’re heading to the Lawn Stage to listen to Phil Wiggins and Hubby Jenkins or setting up camp at the Old Courthouse Stage for Ric Robertson Band, temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a 40% chance for a stray shower or storm.

The good news about this weekend? Not only do you get to celebrate folk and traditional music, but you’ll get to experience temperatures trending cooler over the three-day span!