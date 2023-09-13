(WGHP) – While we’ve had a couple of teases of fall weather, we’ll be getting a nice taste for the second half of this week.

Temperatures to kick off the second full week of September have certainly not been fall-like with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the Piedmont Triad.

The good news? A slow-moving cold front will continue its movement through the Tar Heel State on Wednesday into Thursday morning, ushering in cooler, more fall-like weather.

How cool are we talking? Well, temperatures are normally in the low 80s around mid-September and temperatures will fall to near-normal or slightly below normal for at least the next five days.

We’re reaching the time of year when you need a jacket in the morning but a T-shirt by the afternoon.

Although Wednesday afternoon’s temperatures will be cooler than Tuesday’s, we’ll really feel more like fall by Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

From Thursday through Monday, afternoon high temperatures will fluctuate between the upper 70s and low 80s.

While the afternoon highs will be near-normal, our morning temperatures will be below normal and many will even say it’s chilly.

Thursday morning will be in the low 60s, which is normal for mid-September. But, by the end of the week and heading into the weekend, our mornings will be in the mid-50s.

The lower humidity and cooler temperatures to kick off our mornings will feel very much like fall.

Our last 90-degree day?

With only 10 days until the Autumn Equinox, we’ve likely seen our last 90-degree day of the year.

On average, our last 90-degree day occurs on Sept. 10, but last year our last 90-degree day was Aug. 27.

This year, assuming we don’t see another 90-degree day, Sept. 7 will be our last one with a high temperature of 91 degrees.

In the last 10 years, the Triad has observed four 90-degree days after Sept. 13. They were Sept. 24, 2016; Sept. 28, 2017; Oct. 5, 2018; and Oct. 4, 2019.

The latest 90-degree day on record for the Triad is Oct. 12, 1904.

Will the fall-like weather last?

According to the Climate Prediction Center, as we approach the last week and a half of September, temperatures have a better chance at remaining above normal.

However, when we mention above-normal temperatures for late September, that would likely mean high temperatures in the upper 70s or low 80s.

Data is also trending around there with many showing temperatures in the upper 70s or low 80s as well.

If these forecast trends verify, we’ll be done with 90-degree days for this year and pumpkin spice season will be in full force.