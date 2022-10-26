(WGHP) – Halloween is next week! If you’re wondering how the weather will impact your costume and trick-or-treating plans, we’ve got your answer.

Friday and Saturday

The weather for Halloween weekend is looking nice and quiet for any Friday night and Saturday plans. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday and Monday

However, a pattern change is expected by Sunday which will lead to rain chances returning Sunday and Monday.

Rain chances are expected to increase by the end of Sunday and into Sunday night.

It’s looking increasingly likely that scattered rain chances will linger through Monday night, as a low-pressure system continues to track over the Carolinas through Tuesday morning.

This chance for rain could negatively impact trick-or-treat activities across central NC on Halloween.

How much rain can we expect over the two-day period?

While models are somewhat in agreement with rainfall timing Sunday and Monday, rainfall totals are still inconsistent.

For central NC, the European Model shows rainfall totals over the two-day stretch up to an inch, with some areas possibly seeing more.

The American Model shows lower rainfall totals than the European Model. From late Sunday through early Tuesday morning, the American model is forecasting less than a half inch of rain for the Piedmont Triad.

The bottom line

As stated above, scattered showers could linger through Monday evening which means you’ll want to incorporate a raincoat, rain boots or umbrella into your costume.

The forecast is still subject to change so be sure to consistently check in with the FOX8 Weather team for the latest forecast!