(WGHP) – Areas of Davie and Davidson Counties saw large hail from severe thunderstorms on Monday evening.

Hail reports stretched from Wilkes County to Davidson County. The size of the hailstones ranged from pea-size hail to egg-size hail.

Some of the largest hail fell in Lexington, Mocksville and Thomasville. Mocksville reported hail sizes up to 1.5-inches, and Lexington observed two-inch hail.

To put it in perspective, if a thunderstorm reaches severe levels, one-inch or quarter-size hail is possible with the storm.

The 1.5-inch hail observed in Mocksville is about the size of a ping pong ball, and the two-inch hail is equivalent to the size of an egg people eat for breakfast.

Ping pong to egg-size hail is pretty rare, especially in the FOX8 viewing area. So why was hail able to get so large with Monday’s storms? Let’s dive in to how hail forms.

How does hail form?

According to NOAA, hail is able to form in a thunderstorm when frozen water droplets or raindrops are carried upward into a thunderstorm by an updraft, which is a strong current of rising air.

The updraft carries the water droplet high in the atmosphere into an extremely cold environment which causes the droplet to freeze and become a hailstone.

The hailstone grows by colliding with other water droplets that freeze on the hailstone’s surface. The stronger the updraft, the longer the hailstone stays in the frozen environment and the larger it can grow.

The hail falls when the thunderstorm’s updraft can no longer support the weight of the hailstone. This can happen when the hail becomes large, therefore heavy, or if the updraft weakens.

Sometimes the strong winds at the surface accompanying the thunderstorm can blow hail at a slight angle or even sideways. When this happens, the hail can tear up siding on houses, break windows of houses and cars or even blow inside of a house.

This occurred in portions of Davidson and Davie Counties on Monday evening.

Severe thunderstorms produced egg-size hail and winds up to 70 mph. The strong winds blew hailstones toward houses in Thomasville, causing damage to siding and even breaking a few windows.