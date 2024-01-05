GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad could be in for a bit of wintry weather heading into Saturday morning.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd, a low coming out of the Gulf of Mexico is expected to spawn a new low off of the East Coast, bringing moisture into the area which will meet cold air Saturday morning.

“We may have some freezing rain in our western counties in North Carolina as far east potentially as Winston-Salem and Greensboro,” Byrd said. “Here’s the good news. By Saturday afternoon, we’re going to be clearing out and drying out, and by 8 o’clock, we will have dried out and skies will be clear. It’s going to be a pretty Sunday.”

Anywhere across the Piedmont Triad could see a glaze of ice, but Byrd says there is a higher chance of higher ice totals to the west. Byrd forecasts up to 1/10 of an inch on the northwest side of the Triad, and up to a quarter inch in Mount Airy, as well as Carroll County and Patrick County in Virginia.

Surry County in North Carolina is under a winter storm warning and could see up to a quarter inch of ice. You can see all current watches and warnings for the Piedmont Triad here.

“In the Triad, this is not going to be a big deal,” Byrd said. “If you can avoid travel tomorrow morning, you are A-OK for the weekend.”

The same can’t be said for the U.S. Northeast.

“We are really dodging the bullet with this storm,” Byrd said. “Up to our north, our neighbors, through Sunday, are going to be dealing with inches of snow, five to seven inches in some spots in New England.”

The National Weather Service in Raleigh reports that the system is expected to reach coastal New England on Sunday morning.

City of Winston-Salem

According to Winston-Salem Director of Field Ops Keith Huff, the city began brining bridges, elevated surfaces and critical care paths near hospitals on Thursday with plans to continue on Friday.

Salt trucks are being loaded but will hold until crews can determine if they are needed. They will also retreat brine this weekend if needed.

Division 9

John Rhyne, Division 9 maintenance engineer for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said Thursday that his team was speaking with the National Weather Service to discuss the forecast. Division 9 oversees Stokes, Forsyth, Davie, Davidson and Rowan counties.

NCDOT plans to lay salt brine on interstates early Friday morning and then again after morning rush hour traffic. They plan to send crews home by mid-day so that they can return late Friday night to lay salt brine again.

The department plans to have crews on standby Saturday morning.

If the Triad sees freezing rain, NCDOT encourages drivers to stay off the road for as long as possible to give crews more time to clear the roads.

Division 11

Brandon Whitaker of Division 11, which oversees Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties, said the district was applying salt brine to multi-lane divided highways Thursday and will continue to do so into Friday.

Mountain counties such as Avery, Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga, have been working snow-related events for the last few weeks. Whitaker says most routes should still have residual salt, so salt brine would not provide any additional benefit at this point.