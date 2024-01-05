GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The FOX8 Max Weather Center is tracking the potential for wintry weather heading into Saturday morning.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, light rain and freezing rain are forecast to arrive in the mountains and foothills, FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said.

Closer to 4 a.m., rain is expected to begin in the Triad.

“We may have some freezing rain in our western counties in North Carolina as far east potentially as Winston-Salem and Greensboro,” FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said. “… In the Triad, this is not going to be a big deal. If you can avoid travel tomorrow morning, you are A-OK for the weekend.”

According to Byrd, the weather is the result of a new low off of the East Coast, which is bringing moisture into the area to meet cold air Saturday morning.

Anywhere across the Piedmont Triad could see a glaze of ice, but Byrd says there is a higher chance of higher ice totals to the west. Byrd forecasts up to 1/10 of an inch on the northwest side of the Triad, and up to a quarter inch in Mount Airy, as well as Carroll County and Patrick County in Virginia.

“A low-pressure area coming up from the Gulf Coast is going to be coming up through the region,” said FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton. “Once it passes by, we’re going to see much nicer weather come back. We’ll get some clearing late tomorrow, and then we’ll see some sunshine as we on into Sunday.”

Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 40s.