(WGHP) — After a terribly cold morning with lows in the 25°-30° range and wind chills in the 20s, we’ll have plenty of sunshine today, but we’ll also have a chilly breeze out of the northwest to deal with. As a result, high temperatures will only top out in the lower 40s this afternoon. We’ll stay clear overnight with lows in the mid-20s.

Temperatures are going to gradually warm up over the next few days as high pressure slips slowly to our east. Enjoy mostly sunny skies Wednesday with highs approaching 50°. Thursday, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s.

A dry, cold front will drop through the state early Friday morning, and that will knock highs back into the lower 50s for a couple of days. Skies remain partly cloudy through Saturday.

Christmas Eve is looking great! During the day, we’ll have increasing clouds with highs in the mid-50s. Overnight, skies will have ample clouds to partially block Santa from view, but he’ll have superb weather across North Carolina for landing his sleigh! Temperatures will be in the mid-40s as Santa flies across the Piedmont.

Christmas Day will start with temperatures in the upper 30s, then warm back to the mid-50s. We’ll have cloudy skies but rain doesn’t pop into the forecast until Monday night.