(WGHP) – With temperatures dropping and spooky season almost upon us, it’s also time for other fall-like activities like the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston Salem!

The fair opens this weekend, kicking off with “Welcome Back Friday,” only $5 admission and even a ride promotion for 100 minutes where rides are free from 3 p.m. to 4:40 p.m..

The good news about opening weekend? The weather looks perfect for some outdoor fair fun.

Friday’s Forecast

Friday is opening day and temperatures will be in the upper 60s when the gates open.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid 70s by the afternoon. For all the Autumn lovers out there, Friday is a picture perfect type of day.

Northeast winds will prevail through the afternoon and evening which will bring a slight chill to the air as the sun sets Friday night. Temperatures will return to the upper 60s by 9 p.m. Friday.

By the end of the first day, temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s with mostly clear skies.

Saturday’s Forecast

A high pressure system will dominate our forecast through the remainder of the weekend which means sunshine and quiet weather, perfect for outdoor activities like the Carolina Classic Fair.

The fair opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday and temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s if you’re planning on taking the family out early.

By 11 a.m. temperatures will reach the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. The one thing we’ll have to watch on Saturday will be the wind speeds.

Heading into the afternoon hours, northeast winds will be a little breezy with sustained winds 5 to 15 mph and wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Skies remain mostly sunny through the afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid 70s by 4 p.m.

If you’re planning on spending your evening at the fair, temperatures will remain comfortable through about 8 p.m.

Once the sun sets, temperatures will drop into the 60s which means you’ll likely want a light jacket.

As you’re leaving the fair between 10 and 11 p.m. temperatures will be in the mid 60s with mostly clear skies and a light northeast wind.

Sunday’s Forecast

Gates open at 11 a.m. on Sunday with breezy conditions lingering for the last day of opening weekend.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to kick off any fair adventures on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday’s weather will be very similar to Saturday thanks to a high pressure system continuing to bring quiet, consistent weather to the Piedmont Triad.

Afternoon high temperatures top out in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies and northeast winds up to 15 mph.

The Carolina Classic Fair is open through October 8th and so far the weather looks nice through the majority of the week.