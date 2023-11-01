(WGHP) — A few freezing mornings are ahead for the Piedmont Triad before temperatures start to warm up, according to FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton and Meteorologist Charles Ewing.

“Tonight, we have a freeze warning in effect for all of our counties except for the mountains where they’ve already had a hard freeze, so be ready for that,” Denton said. “If you’ve got anything you need to protect, now’s the time to protect it, and probably going forward it’s going to be kind of tough because the cold weather season is moving in.”

Open Door Ministries has opened its Cold Weather Shelter at 400 N. Centennial St. in High Point for single men to stay overnight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Meals, however, are open to anyone with breakfast available from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and dinner available from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ewing reports that Thursday morning will be clear and cold with lows in the mid- to upper 20s. The day will bring lots of sun, but temperatures will only climb up to the lower 50s.

Another very cold morning is in store for Friday with lows in the mid- to upper 20s, followed by an afternoon of sun and highs in the lower 60s.

The warm-up continues into Saturday with lows in the low to middle 30s and highs in the upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with lows around 40 degrees and highs near 70 degrees.

We’re forecasting partly cloudy skies for Monday with lows in the middle 40s and highs in the lower 70s.

Then, a partly-to-mostly cloudy Tuesday follows with lows around 50 degrees and highs in the lower 70s. A few spotty showers are possible.

A few showers are also possible on Wednesday amid another round of partly cloudy skies. Lows are predicted to be around 50 degrees with highs in the middle 60s. There’s a 30% chance of rain.