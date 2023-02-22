(WGHP) – A dynamic jet stream pattern has set up a meteorological battleground over the United States, leading to an extreme temperature contrast and a “war” between seasons.

Record cold and snowfall is expected across the Western and Northern half of the United States while the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic prepare for record warmth.

The reason for the extreme temperature contrast has to do with the positioning of the jet stream.

As we approach the second half of this week, the jet stream will dive south over the western United States, allowing cold, Canadian air to spill further south.

The jet will then slice northeastward across the nation’s heartland, bringing severe weather to the Central Plains and allowing a “heat dome” to form over the Southeast.

Record cold and snow possible in western and northern United States

Winter storm warnings stretch from California to Maine. Forecasters are calling for up to a half-inch of ice in some areas of eastern Iowa, southern Wisconsin, southern Michigan and northern Illinois.

A blizzard warning is in effect for the Los Angeles County mountains with snow accumulations up to 5 feet and wind gusts in excess of 55 mph expected.

While it is rare to have a blizzard warning in effect for Los Angeles County, it’s not the first one ever issued in the area.

The last time Redlands, California, had measurable snowfall was in 1919, and the last measurable snowfall in downtown Los Angeles was in January 1954.

This week’s snowfall could be the first for an entire generation in portions of Los Angeles County.

It’s not just snow that these areas will be dealing with, but also possible record cold temperatures. Temperatures from Montana and eastern Wyoming to the High Plains of the Dakotas and western Nebraska could reach 40 degrees or more below normal.

Thursday morning could set a record in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, with a temperature of -15 degrees, beating out the previous record of -13 degrees set in 1993.

Bozeman, Montana, will likely shatter its record of -3 degrees from last year with a forecast low of -10 degrees on Thursday morning.

In Los Angeles, Thursday’s forecast high is only 53 degrees, only a couple degrees above the record low of 51 degrees for a high temperature.

Record heat possible in the Southeast

While winter storm warnings stretch from the west coast to the east coast, the southeastern United States is sitting in a “heat dome” where record-breaking temperatures are expected to fall.

Afternoon high temperatures could run 25 to 30 degrees above normal across the Southeast, Eastern Seaboard and Ohio and Tennessee valleys.

Washington, D.C., could approach 80 degrees Thursday, which would be just two days later than the city’s earliest 80-degree reading on record. It would also set a record for the date with the current record set in 1874 of 78 degrees.

Nashville, Raleigh, Charleston, Jacksonville and Montgomery, Alabama, could also see temperatures reach the 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Portions of the Deep South and Florida could see a few highs in the upper 80s to near 90s.

The Triad will likely break the record high temperature of 74 degrees on Thursday which was set in 2017. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Severe weather possible between the two air masses

Between the cold air mass and warm air mass, a severe weather threat is possible Wednesday in portions of Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee and Mississippi.

The main severe weather threat is strong winds but a few tornadoes and some small hail may be possible with any storms that develop.

Included in the severe weather risk are St. Louis, Springfield, Memphis, Jackson, Tupelo and Little Rock.

A tornado watch is already in place until 6 p.m. CST Wednesday in southern Illinois and eastern Missouri.