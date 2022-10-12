(WGHP) – The Piedmont Triad is expecting another cold front Thursday which will reinforce the cooler, fall-like weather we have been experiencing this month.

October’s temperatures compared to normal

In mid-October, the Piedmont Triad average high temperature is typically in the low 70s.

So far, the Triad has seen nine days of below-average temperatures with only two days above normal. Three days have been near-normal with only a degree or two away from average.

The largest gap between our average temperature and our observed temperature this month was on Oct. 1 when we were seeing rainfall from the remnants of Ian. In the Triad, a high of 60 degrees was recorded, which is 16 degrees below normal for that date.

Another cold front this week

Another cold front is expected this week which will keep our temperatures below normal for this point in October.

Our next front will approach the Piedmont Triad from the west on Wednesday, before pushing through the region on Thursday.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s and low 70s behind the front through the end of the weekend. Another cold front is expected Sunday into Monday which will bring even cooler air by next week.

Rain chances with the cold front

As the front nears, rain and storm chances increase by Wednesday evening. The chance for rain continues Thursday with the arrival of the cold front.

This front will bring our first chance for rain in over 10 days. The last time the Triad had rain was with Ian on Sep. 30 and Oct. 1.

Rainfall totals with this front will not be nearly as high as they were with the remnants of Ian however, we can expect up to an inch of rain in some areas.

The highest rainfall totals are expected to be in the mountains and foothills with 0.5 inches to 1 inch of rain possible. In the Triad, rainfall totals are expected to be slightly lower, with 0.25 inches to 0.5 inches of rain possible.

At the end of September, our yearly rainfall was slightly above normal. Through Sept. 30, the Triad observed 37.45 inches of rainfall, a surplus of 3.04 inches compared to normal.

Our dry streak since the start of the month has us below normal for rainfall in October. By Oct. 12, the Triad normally observes 1.27 inches of rain. As of October 12, we have only observed 0.36 inches.

The rain from Thursday’s cold front will help increase rainfall totals for this month, bringing us closer to normal for October. However, despite the dry streak, our yearly rainfall is still above normal by nearly two inches.

Why have we had frequent cold fronts the last few weeks?

A cold front is the leading edge of a colder air mass, hence the term “cold front.” During the fall and spring, the transition seasons, cold fronts usually have the strongest temperature changes.

The air behind the front is cooler than the air it’s replacing which forces the warmer air to rise, and eventually cool. Since cold air cannot hold as much moisture as warm air, when the warm air rises, clouds form and rain may occur.

The cold fronts we’ve seen the last few weeks have been reinforcing fall-like temperatures and have helped transition our weather from summer to fall.