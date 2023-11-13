(WGHP) — FOX8 Meteorologist Alex Schneider is unveiling her Winter Weather predictions! She’s the first member of our FOX8 Weather Team to throw her predictions into the ring.

Alex has thrown down the gauntlet. She predicted a total of twelve inches of snow between December and February! It’s a “strong El Nino Winter” which means we’ll have a colder, possibly wetter winter.

Here are Alex Schneider’s predictions:

Colder or warmer? Alex says that December will be near normal or maybe even a little above normal, but we’ll have a crash and a below-average in January and February.

Coldest temperature? 10°

How many inches of snow? Overall, around 12 inches of snow for the whole season.

Largest snowfall? Alex says eight inches in one snowfall event.

First snow? Jan. 4