(WGHP) – Canadian wildfire smoke has returned to the Piedmont Triad impacting air quality and creating a haze over our normally Carolina blue skies.

The Triad is under a code yellow for Wednesday, June 28, while the majority of the Piedmont and North Carolina are under a code orange air quality alert.

Hazy skies and air quality that could be unhealthy for some is expected to continue into Thursday. The reason for the lowered air quality is due to the positioning of upper-level winds that are carrying smoke from Canadian wildfires across several states in the Midwest, Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

High levels of wildfire smoke are infiltrating the skies from Ashe and Alleghany counties to Randolph and Montgomery counties. Throughout the day Wednesday, levels will decrease slightly however moderate to high levels will remain into Thursday.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality in Raleigh has issued a code orange air quality alert until midnight Thursday in the mountains and foothills as well as in eastern portions of the Piedmont to the coastal plains. The Triad remains in a code yellow air quality alert for moderate impacts to air quality.

According to the North Carolina Division of Air Quality, when an Air Quality Action Day is issued, it means that fine particulate concentrations in the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

While skies appear hazy and air quality has been labeled unhealthy for sensitive groups, the Piedmont Triad is certainly not seeing the highest impacts from the wildfires.

Air quality alerts stretch from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan to New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

High concentration levels of wildfire smoke are forecast to impact Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon.

Moderate to high levels of Canadian wildfire smoke are forecast to remain in place across the Midwest and mid-Atlantic on Thursday.

While the Piedmont Triad is experiencing a slight hazy to our Carolina blue skies, over the last three days, Cincinnati has slowly watched smoke levels increase, resulting in the Cincinnati skyline disappearing from view.

Pictures from Ohio show the high concentrations of smoke in Cincinnati with the image from Wednesday, June 28 depicting an almost entirely gray sky.