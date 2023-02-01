(WGHP) – The first month of 2023 ended up being our warmest January in the Piedmont Triad since 2006. Not only was it relatively mild, but January was also soggy with 15 days of a trace or more rainfall recorded at PTI airport.

It’s also notable that for the first time since Winter 2019-2020, the Piedmont Triad finished December and January with no measurable snow.

The question is, what can we expect for February?

February Normals

Let’s take a look at what is considered “normal” in February for the Triad.

At the beginning of the month, our normal high temperatures are in the low 50s and by the end of February, high temperatures typically reach the upper 50s.

Morning temperatures on Feb. 1 are normally in the low 30s but by the end of the month, they reach the mid-30s.

By the end of February, “normal” monthly rainfall is 2.81 inches. Keep in mind that in January, normal rainfall is 3.39 inches, meaning we don’t normally see as much rainfall in February as we do during the first month of the year.

February Temperature Outlook

Now that we know what we “normally” see temperature-wise in February, let’s look at what the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting for temperatures.

The Climate Prediction Center released a temperature outlook for February that shows a 50% to 60% chance of a warmer-than-normal month. With that being said, our normal afternoon temperatures are in the 50s in February, so we’ll likely see more warmer days than colder days this month.

Something to keep in mind, just because the overall temperatures this month are predicted to be warmer-than-normal, doesn’t mean we won’t see some colder days.

February Precipitation Outlook

Normal precipitation in February in the Piedmont Triad is around 2.81 inches of rainfall.

Keeping that in mind, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 33% to 40% chance of a wetter-than-normal February in western and central North Carolina.

Another thing to keep in mind, wetter-than-normal does not just mean rainfall. It means we will likely see an increase in moisture in the eastern half of the United States. If cold air can align with the moisture, it may bring a smile to the snow-lovers out there.

February Daylight

As we begin the last month of meteorological winter, not only are the days getting warmer, but they’re also getting longer!

The United States gains daylight the fastest from February through April. So, how much daylight can we expect to gain during the month of February?

The northern half of the United States can expect to gain 60 to 80 minutes of daylight, while the southern half of the United States will gain about 30 to 40 minutes of daylight.

The Piedmont Triad will gain approximately 55 minutes of daylight this month and by mid-February, the sun will start setting after 6 p.m.