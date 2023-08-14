(WGHP) – North Carolina is known for its summertime heat, humidity and afternoon thunderstorms. We’ll get a taste of all three the first two days of this week ahead of an approaching cold front.

Monday’s high temperatures reach the low 90s again however much of eastern North Carolina will see afternoon temperatures in the mid-90s.

The humidity is truly what’s getting us this week. Dewpoints, the measure of moisture in the atmosphere, are in the low to mid-70s. Basically, it’s ‘air you can wear’ weather!

We’ll be wearing frowny faces due to the humidity both Monday and Tuesday but we are expecting a slight drop by mid-week thanks to our next cold front.

The combination of actual temperatures in the low 90s and high humidity is making the feels-like temperatures reach the triple digits for some.

Monday afternoon several cities in the Piedmont Triad will be feeling like the upper 90s with some seeing triple-digit heat.

The same is the case for Tuesday afternoon, however, data is suggesting that more of the Triad will be feeling the triple-digit heat before the cold front moves through into Wednesday.

Strong to severe storms possible Monday and Tuesday

The heat and humidity help lead to summertime storms in the afternoons and that’s what we’ll be seeing both Monday and Tuesday.

The abundance of moisture is coming from both the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico and with the heat, we’re looking at the potential for isolated storms Monday afternoon.

A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for the entire FOX8 viewing area. This means that a few storms Monday afternoon may be severe but widespread severe weather is not expected.

The main threats with any stronger storms Monday afternoon will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail.

Not everyone will see storms Monday afternoon but the best chance for storms will be between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Storm chances return Tuesday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. The clash of the warm and moist air mass ahead of the front with the slightly cooler and drier air behind it will spark the potential for a few strong to severe storms.

A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for portions of Forysth, Davie and Rockingham counties as well as Guilford, Randolph, Davidson, Caswell, Montgomery and Alamance counties.

Not everyone in the Piedmont Triad is forecast to see severe storms Tuesday afternoon. The mountains and foothills of North Carolina are forecast to see general afternoon thunderstorms.

The main threats with storms on Tuesday afternoon will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter size hail.

Tuesday’s storms are also most likely to happen in the afternoon or evening between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.