(WGHP) – On April 2, 1936, an F4-rated tornado left an 11-mile-long damage path on the south side of Greensboro. The storm caused $2 million (1936 USD) in damage and was responsible for 14 deaths and 144 injuries.

The tornado touched down near High Point Road at Elam Street and continued east along Lee Street to the east of Bennett College.

As the twister moved through the southside of Greensboro, 56 buildings were destroyed and nearly 250 were damaged.

The April 2 tornado was the second-deadliest tornado in the history of North Carolina.

The deadliest occurred in February 1884 that caused 23 deaths along a path from Rockingham to Lillington.

The Greensboro tornado was part of a 14-hour tornado outbreak on April 1 and April 2 in 1936 across the Southeast.