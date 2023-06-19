(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad could see storms all week long. Here’s the forecast.

Monday

Rain and storm chances continue through the remainder of Monday afternoon and evening.

A flash flood warning was in effect for Guilford County until 5:45 pm Monday where nearly 2 inches of rain has already fallen and an additional inch is possible. However, a flood watch remains in effect overnight Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday due to rainfall runoff from roadways into creeks, streams and rivers as well as low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Temperatures remain in the upper 60s into the overnight hours Monday and early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday

Multiple rounds of rain and storms are possible into Tuesday morning and linger through the morning commute. Throw the rain gear in your bag; you’ll need it again Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures remain in the low 70s. Not only will we see rain/storms Tuesday but winds will be breezy as well between 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

The positioning of a low-pressure system and a stationary front will continue to pump moisture into the Piedmont Triad through the end of the week. The amount of moisture in the air will make it feel almost tropical. Rainfall totals between 4 to 7 inches are possible through Monday, June 26 and some areas may see up to 10 inches of rainfall.

Wednesday

The rainy and stormy pattern continues Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-60s in the morning and low 70s in the afternoon. Rain chances remain at 90% as rounds of widespread rain and the occasional storm move through the area. Winds remain breezy on Wednesday with northeast winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph possible.

Thursday and Friday

Thursday and Friday will be much of the same as the start of the week with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain and storm chances remain between 80% and 90% as the stationary front continues to bring unsettled weather.

Saturday

Scattered to widespread rain and storms remain possible Saturday with a 70% chance of rain. However, temperatures will begin to increase into the weekend with mornings in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s.

Sunday

Our rain and storm chances begins to decrease into Sunday however scattered showers and storms remain possible.

By next Monday, rain chances decrease to 30% with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures return to the mid-80s.