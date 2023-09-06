James from Linwood asks:

Why is it that the weather forecast such as temperatures, rain, snow, etc changes by the minute? Example: I’ll look on my weather app on my iPhone and it will say today is sunny, clear, high 90s Then 20 minutes later it says 30% chance of rain, then 30 minutes after that it’s moved to 60% and then it goes back to clear, etc. It makes people think nobody has a clue as to what they are talking about weather wise.

The reason an iPhone weather app changes constantly has to do with the lack of an actual person making the forecast.

When you open your phone’s weather app, it shows an hour-by-hour forecast and typically a 7- to 10-day outlook, but that information isn’t coming from a real meteorologist making a forecast. It’s a single run of a computer model.

A “model run” is when a computer takes current observations and plugs them into a complicated equation and “spits out” a forecasted number.

When meteorologists forecast, they’re looking at several different areas of data and multiple runs of a computer model. They then interpret the data that they’ve gathered and put together a forecast.

When an app shows an hour-by-hour forecast, it’s only one of hundreds of model runs. The computer is not able to interpret data the way a real-life meteorologist is able to.

Something else to keep in mind is that the weather is constantly changing. Because a computer model is using data that is constantly changing, the forecast is going to constantly change too.

So, where is your iPhone’s default weather app getting its data? That forecast is actually coming from The Weather Channel. The data on The Weather Channel’s website, however, is still an automated computer model.

If you want to get your weather forecast from an actual meteorologist, a good alternative to the iPhone’s default app is a local TV station’s app.

The FOX8 weather team updates the forecast on the FOX8 mobile app at least three times a day to make sure that the forecast is up-to-date and that it’s coming from an actual meteorologist, not just a computer!

