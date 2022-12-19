(WGHP) — This week, there’s a chance we could see some of the season’s first few snowflakes in the Piedmont Triad, but the main forecast will be bitter cold and wet weather.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing, we’re in for a cold week with highs floating in the mid-40s through Friday.

Mid-week, the Triad has both rain and arctic air on the way, including a 90% chance of rain on Thursday, setting up a possibility for some wet and cold weather and a chance for a few flakes mixed in early Friday.

“Mainly a very rainy day coming in for our Thursday, then that cold arctic air will try to catch up to whatever’s left across our area, so that’s why I’m saying briefly on Friday morning, you might see a little bit of snow briefly,” Ewing said. “Then that moisture will get out of here and looking for a very cold and very windy day for our Friday.”

At this point, it’s still too early to know for certain what exactly Friday could bring, but forecasters say it looks to be more of a rain event than a winter weather event.

On Saturday, the high is forecast to be 29 degrees. On Christmas Eve, that high is forecast to be 32.