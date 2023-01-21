(WGHP) — Hopefully, you were able to get outside and enjoy the sunshine Saturday because clouds roll in overnight tonight. If you have any Saturday night plans, you’ll need the coat because temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

Heading into Sunday morning, we’ll be cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s.

We’re expecting a soggy day Sunday with persistent rainfall much of the day. Showers move in from the southwest between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and multiple rounds of rainfall continue through the morning hours and into the afternoon. You’ll want to work the rain gear into your church outfit Sunday morning.

The rainfall keeps temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s Sunday afternoon. Rain continues through dinnertime Sunday and into late Sunday night. The rainfall should end by 1 AM Monday however we’ll see lingering cloud cover into the early morning hours, before sunshine returns for the afternoon.

We’ll have a brief drying-out period Monday and Tuesday with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Another round of rainfall moves in Wednesday. Wednesday also looks to be a pretty soggy day and we’ll detail on the timeline for the rainfall as we get closer. Temperatures will be in the 30s Wednesday morning with highs in the low 50s. Rainfall lingers into Wednesday night before clearing out into Thursday morning.

By the end of the week, sunshine returns with morning temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s and afternoons in the upper 40s.