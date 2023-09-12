TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes and a disturbance with a 70 percent chance of development as the tropics continue to ramp up.

Hurricane Lee

The NHC said Hurricane Lee remains a large and powerful hurricane. The storm is currently a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph with higher gusts.

Lee is located about 555 miles south of Bermuda and is moving west-northwest near 6 mph.

Meteorologists said Lee is expected to slowly move west-northwest over the next day before it turns toward the north by midweek. Around this time, the storm is expected to weaken slowly, but remain a “large and powerful hurricane.”

Forecasters believe Lee will pass to the west of Bermuda in a few days.

“Interests in the northeastern United States and Atlantic Canada should monitor the progress of Lee,” the NHC said.

The NHC said Lee’s hurricane-force winds extend outward to up 90 miles from the center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles.

Swells generated by Lee are affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas and Bermuda.

The NHC said the swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Dangerous surf and rip current conditions are also impacting potions of the southeastern U.S. coast. The conditions are expected to spread northward along much of the U.S. East Coast over the next few days, the NHC said.

You can track Hurricane Lee’s movement with WFLA’s real-time wobble tracker.

Hurricane Margot

The NHC said Hurricane Margot is located about 890 miles southwest of the Azores moving toward the north at 12 mph.

Margot has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph with higher gusts.

Forecasters believe Margot will continue to strengthen over the next day or so. By Thursday, the NHC said it will begin to weaken.

The storm is not expected to impact land.

Area of interest

Meteorologists are now watching one broad area of low pressure over the eastern tropical Atlantic that is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The low is forecast to merge in a few days and the combined system is likely to become a tropical depression by this weekend, the NHC said.

The system will move west-northwest or northwestward at about 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

The system has a 70 percent chance of formation over the next seven days. So far, it is unclear if this storm will have any impact on Florida or the United States.